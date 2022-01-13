CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 48.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.