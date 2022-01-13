Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $91.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 183.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

