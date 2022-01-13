Coastline Trust Co Sells 55 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $287.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.46. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $201.56 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

