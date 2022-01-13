Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $208,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

