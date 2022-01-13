Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 9,590 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.03 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

