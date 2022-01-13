CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

