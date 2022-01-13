CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.20.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.73 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

