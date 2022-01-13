Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
GLV opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $12.41.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
