Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GLV opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

