Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 3.3%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $67.26. 2,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $997.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.