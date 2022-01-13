Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLH. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.
CLH stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
