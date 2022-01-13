Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLH. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

CLH stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

