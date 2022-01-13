Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

CLNE stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

