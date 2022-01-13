Citigroup Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $280.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

ALB opened at $241.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

