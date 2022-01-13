Citigroup Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $68.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Avient stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Avient by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avient by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avient by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

