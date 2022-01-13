Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.2% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 81,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 85,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 941,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 101,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,924,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

