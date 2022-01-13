Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 83.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.13).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of CINE traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 39.01 ($0.53). 13,536,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,065,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.50. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.06 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.69). The company has a market cap of £535.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.