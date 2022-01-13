Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Cinemark worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

