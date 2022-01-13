Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

