Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Cigna worth $53,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $238.78 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.