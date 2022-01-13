Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. Ciena has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,098 shares of company stock worth $2,571,153. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

