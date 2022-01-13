CIBC Upgrades Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

