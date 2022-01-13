CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Evercore increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.38.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.75 on Thursday, hitting C$62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,319. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$62.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.73.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Insiders sold a total of 287,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,541,356 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.