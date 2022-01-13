CIBC Lowers Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$42.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

BRLXF stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

