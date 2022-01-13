CIBC Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$47.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.13.

AFN stock opened at C$32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.63 million and a PE ratio of 53.27. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.16.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

