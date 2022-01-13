CIBC Boosts Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to C$2.75

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFXTF opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

