CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,123 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.