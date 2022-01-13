CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.02.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.87. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.