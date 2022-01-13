CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $207.39 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.19 and its 200-day moving average is $205.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

