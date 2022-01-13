CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.27 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Anthem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $451.83 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.28 and a 200-day moving average of $403.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

