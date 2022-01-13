CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,250,000 after acquiring an additional 600,936 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

