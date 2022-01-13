CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 19,567 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 237.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

