Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cian Plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

