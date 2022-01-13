Christian Muirhead Sells 9,900 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EDR opened at 32.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is 27.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

