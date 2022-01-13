China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGHLY remained flat at $$50.25 during trading on Thursday. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029. China Gas has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

