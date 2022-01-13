China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in December

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 69,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

