ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $33.45. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 19,784 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 49.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

