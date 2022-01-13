ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $918,909.38 and $12,267.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.77 or 0.99769263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00032356 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035462 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.04 or 0.00793095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

