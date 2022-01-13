ChartEx Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $187,569.82 and approximately $1,905.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.03 or 0.07667441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,752.13 or 0.99989292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00068920 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

