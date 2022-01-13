CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €150.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($160.23) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CWC stock opened at €115.20 ($130.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $834.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €124.81. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €93.50 ($106.25) and a one year high of €138.40 ($157.27).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.