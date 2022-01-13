Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.90. Cerus shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 13,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 1,459,666 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Cerus by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,989,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 1,279,481 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Cerus by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,793,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 1,135,308 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

