Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $813.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 813 ($11.04) and last traded at GBX 819.77 ($11.13), with a volume of 384393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($11.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -130.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,034.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,056.03.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

