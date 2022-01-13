Centrifuge (CFG) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $142.01 million and $1.21 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.42 or 0.07674204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.91 or 0.99635856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 155,961,797 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

