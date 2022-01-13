Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Down to $45.79

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.79, but opened at $44.81. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 1,414 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

