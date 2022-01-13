Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 219,515 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

