Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Celcuity by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 18.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 17.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

CELC opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

