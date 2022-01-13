Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $206.00 at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $198.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

CE opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

