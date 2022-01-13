CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.50.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$67.13 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$57.74 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

