Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

CSTL opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

