Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.