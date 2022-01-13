Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.71.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS opened at C$13.73 on Wednesday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.