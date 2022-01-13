Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $400.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

CASA has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Casa Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,148. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $13.15.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.